Dream leads to Väsen Brewing Company to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — While Joey Darragh was working on cars at Telsa in California, he dreamed of brewing beer in his home state of Virginia. In this episode of Eat It, Virginia! Darragh tells Scott and Robey about the “aha moment” he and his cousin Tony Giordano had when they decided to give up their careers and build Väsen Brewing Company in Richmond.

Also on the podcast menu, we run down some of the new restaurants opening in Richmond, Booth Hardy from Barrel Thief recommends a great canned wine to enjoy at the pool or beach, and Robey shares her dining experience at one “the best restaurants” in Virginia.