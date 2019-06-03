COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia Beach Municipal Center Shooting

Creating Cheesy Crab Bites

RICHMOND, Va. - Local Recipe Developer Ms. Keyshia enjoys passing along delicious and easy to recreate recipes in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Keyshia’s Cheesy Crab Bites were on the menu today. 

Cheesy crab bites

 3 cups breadcrumbs

16 ounces

crabmeat

8  ounces Monterey Jack cheese,

shredded

8 ounces cream cheese, at room

temperature

2 large eggs

1/2     cup mayonnaise

1

green  onion, finely diced

1/2     cup

parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon Old Bay

seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

Black pepper,

Canola oil for

frying

 Directions

 Preheat fryer to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients except 1 cup  of breadcrumbs.   Form into bite sized balls.

 Roll balls in 1 cup

breadcrumbs. Carefully drop in fryer one at a time. Fry for  about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towel lined plate.

 

 Serve with

cocktail or tater sauce

