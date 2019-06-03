Creating Cheesy Crab Bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Local Recipe Developer Ms. Keyshia enjoys passing along delicious and easy to recreate recipes in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Keyshia’s Cheesy Crab Bites were on the menu today.

Cheesy crab bites

3 cups breadcrumbs

16 ounces

crabmeat

8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese,

shredded

8 ounces cream cheese, at room

temperature

2 large eggs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1

green onion, finely diced

1/2 cup

parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon Old Bay

seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

Black pepper,

Canola oil for

frying

Directions

Preheat fryer to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients except 1 cup of breadcrumbs. Form into bite sized balls.

Roll balls in 1 cup

breadcrumbs. Carefully drop in fryer one at a time. Fry for about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towel lined plate.

Serve with

cocktail or tater sauce