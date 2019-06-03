Creating Cheesy Crab Bites

RICHMOND, Va. - Local Recipe Developer Ms. Keyshia enjoys passing along delicious and easy to recreate recipes in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Keyshia’s Cheesy Crab Bites were on the menu today.
Cheesy crab bites
3 cups breadcrumbs
16 ounces
crabmeat
8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese,
shredded
8 ounces cream cheese, at room
temperature
2 large eggs
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1
green onion, finely diced
1/2 cup
parsley, chopped
1 tablespoon Old Bay
seasoning
1 teaspoon salt
Black pepper,
Canola oil for
frying
Directions
Preheat fryer to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients except 1 cup of breadcrumbs. Form into bite sized balls.
Roll balls in 1 cup
breadcrumbs. Carefully drop in fryer one at a time. Fry for about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towel lined plate.
Serve with
cocktail or tater sauce