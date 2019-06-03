× Email shows Virginia Beach gunman’s resignation letter sent hours before shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach released the resignation letter of the gunman who opened fire on the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday, killing 12 people.

City Manager Dave Hansen referenced DeWayne Craddock’s letter at the June 2 update briefing regarding the shooting. Detectives have cleared the city to release the letter with redactions in accordance with city code.

In the letter, Craddock gives his two weeks’ notice, saying while “it has been a pleasure to serve the City” he must relieve his position “due to personal reasons.”

Craddock turned in the letter the morning of the shooting.

“To my knowledge, the perpetrator’s performance was satisfactory and he was in good standing within his department. There were no issues of discipline ongoing,” Hansen said after completing a “thorough review” in the wake of the shooting.

In addition, Hansen said Craddock “was not forced to resign.”

Colleague: ‘It wasn’t his nature’

Joseph Scott, an engineering technician, said he exchanged pleasantries with the quiet, 40-year-old certified professional engineer for the city in the bathroom shortly before the carnage.

“I said, ‘How are you doing?’ He said he was doing OK,” Scott remembered. “I asked, ‘Any plans for the weekend?’ And he said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Well, have a good day.’ And he said the same to me.”

Scott went home for the day. There was no sign of what was to come.

“I’m sure I’m going to hear all kinds of things about DeWayne, but I liked him,” Scott told CNN. “I worked with him. He was what I thought was a good person. When we were together, we would talk about family, friends, things that we were going to do, trips we were going to take and things like that.”

Scott said he worked with Craddock, whom a Virginia government source has called a “disgruntled employee,” for several years.

Scott said he doesn’t want Craddock “painted as an evil person — something happened, but it wasn’t his nature,” adding that he lost many friends Friday.

Craddock walked into the city building Friday afternoon and opened fire, police said.

Four officers who responded to the scene followed the sound of his gunshots and engaged him in a “long gunbattle,” police Chief James Cervera said. He suffered injuries during a gunfight with officers and died shortly afterward, Cervera said.

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of this developing story.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.