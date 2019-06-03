Chesterfield County middle school teacher indicted for smuggling drugs into jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A middle school teacher in Chesterfield has been indicted by a grand jury for smuggling drugs into a jail.

Crime Insider sources say falling creek middle school algebra teacher Krystolyn Henderson has been indicted for smuggling Schedule Three drugs into a man at Sussex One prison.

Legal expert Todd Stone says these cases happen all of the time and are some of the hardest to defend

"There are video cameras everywhere and virtually everyone in there wants to cooperate and help themselves so it's something that happens often but people also get caught often."

Henderson was charged and released and is due in court on June 12.

Chesterfield Schools sent a statement saying the employee has not been working for the school division pending the disposition of the legal charges