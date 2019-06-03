COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia Beach Municipal Center Shooting

Missing woman’s remains found in Virginia

Posted 10:51 am, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:53AM, June 3, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found May 30 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia were positively identified as Amy Renee Fabian.

Fabian, 30, of Cumberland County, was reported missing May 24.

Her ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old George W. Knisley IV, of Maryland, was arrested in North Carolina last week and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Matthew T. Broyles. Broyles, 29, of Powhatan, was found dead in Fabian’s Mecklenburg County the same day she was reported missing.

“Knisley is still being held in North Carolina, awaiting extradition to Cumberland County,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Additional charges are still pending in Cumberland County and Mecklenburg County.”

Fabian’s friends and family set-up a GoFundMe account to help with her final arrangements.

