🌋Win pair of tickets to Pompeii: The Immortal City at Science Museum of Virginia

Don’t miss your chance to win a pair of tickets to Pompeii: The Immortal City, opening Saturday at the Science Museum of Virginia.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner Wednesday, June 12.

Click here to learn more about the exhibit.

More about Pompeii: The Immortal City

Making its North American debut at the Science Museum of Virginia on June 8, and on display for only the second time since its creation, “Pompeii: The Immortal City” plunges guests into the heart of the drama and the ruins of the ancient city. The volcanic eruption that destroyed Pompeii was a catastrophe for its inhabitants. It ended their lives, but also preserved Pompeii’s living environment making it possible for us to explore what life was like nearly 2,000 years ago in a bustling Roman city. Guests will step back in time to discover a vibrant and remarkable civilization that pushed the envelope of innovation. Models of machines and 3D reconstructions accompany the guest in a journey across time and space. Spectacular immersive moments using multimedia techniques allow guests to experience the destruction of the city and to identify with the inhabitants of that time, immobilized by the volcano’s ashes. Over 100 archaeological items from Pompeii, including a large number being exhibited for the first time in the U.S., demonstrate the knowledge the Romans had about nature as well as their scientific and technical know-how at the moment when Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D. The unearthed objects confirm the extraordinary heights attained by the Pompeians, and their inclusion in the exhibition celebrates their scientific accomplishments. Told through the lens of STEM, guests will discover the impact science has had on our lives for thousands of years. The exhibition was developed and produced by TEMPORA in collaboration with Civita and Filmmaster based on the scientific research of Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli and Museo Galileo Istituto e Museo di Storia della Scienza, Firenze and distributed by Exhibits Development Group.

Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.