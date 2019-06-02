Virginia Beach schools students, staffers asked to wear blue Monday ‘to honor 12 lives lost’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Students and staff at Virginia Beach schools plan to wear blue Monday as a tribute to Friday’s mass shooting that killed 12 people at the city's municipal center.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence made the call to action on Twitter Saturday evening.

I’m encouraging everyone in our @vbschools family to wear blue on Monday, June 3 as we honor those who lost their lives on May 31. #LoveForVB pic.twitter.com/WvghmJxjt4 — Aaron Spence (@BeachSupe) June 2, 2019

"Wear blue Monday, June 3 to unite in solidarity with students, staff and community members," officials with Virginia Beach City Public Schools also posted on Twitter. "Please join us to support those affected by Friday’s events and to honor the 12 lives lost. #LoveForVB"

Wear blue Monday, June 3 to unite in solidarity with students, staff and community members across @CityofVaBeach. Please join us to support those affected by Friday’s events and to honor the 12 lives lost. #LoveForVB pic.twitter.com/9pYjx66oi2 — vbschools (@vbschools) June 1, 2019

Spence said the district will have counselors on hand Monday and throughout the week to talk to any students or staffers who needs support.

"We know our students will feel this deeply and have many questions," Spence said. "We will work through it together, because we are a family. Our strength and our resolve are unwavering in the city we call home."

Officials with Chesapeake Public Schools said the district plans to join their neighboring city in also asking students and staff to wear blue Monday.