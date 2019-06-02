Fire damages Maymont neighborhood home

RICHMOND, Va. — Four people are homeless after a fire damaged their home in Richmond’s Maymont neighborhood Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 1300 block of Hampton Street just before 8:20 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the porch side of the home.
Firefighters had the blaze under control by 8:40 a.m.
Officials said the home next door had minor damage as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Officials are investigating what caused the fire.
The Red Cross has been notified to assist the family.