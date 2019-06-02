COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia Beach Municipal Center Shooting
Fire damages Maymont neighborhood home

RICHMOND, Va. — Four people are homeless after a fire damaged their home in Richmond’s Maymont neighborhood Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1300 block of Hampton Street just before 8:20 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the porch side of the home.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 8:40 a.m.

Officials said the home next door had minor damage as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist the family.

