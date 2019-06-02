Fire damages Maymont neighborhood home

RICHMOND, Va. — Four people are homeless after a fire damaged their home in Richmond’s Maymont neighborhood Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1300 block of Hampton Street just before 8:20 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the porch side of the home.

Working Fire: Engine 12 arrived on scene 1311 Hampton St. with heavy fire visible from the home. Initial reports were someone was possibly inside so they began rescue operations. The primary search was conducted, negative results, the fire is now under control. @CityofRichmond pic.twitter.com/gLNhL956RZ — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) June 2, 2019

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 8:40 a.m.

Officials said the home next door had minor damage as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist the family.