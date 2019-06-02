‘Committed superstars’ raise $630,000-plus in Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads ride

RICHMOND, Va. – Hundreds of cyclists set off on a 75-mile trek from Richmond to Williamsburg Saturday for the annual Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2019 ride to raise money to help those who live with multiple sclerosis.

WTVR CBS 6 News 6 and 11 p.m. anchors Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns, along with other members of the CBS 6 crew, took off from the starting line at Varina High School after a brief rain delay Saturday morning.

“Could not be prouder of these amazing, committed superstars. Two of these folks you may know from TV, but all of them did great honor to the WTVR CBS 6 News brand today- 100 miles, 75 miles,” Bill wrote. “They faced the challenge and did it. And raised money for an important cause. Thank you my brothers and sisters!”

Some of those participating rode to Williamsburg, but others like Bill, plan to take a 100-mile ride back to RVA Sunday.

According to organizers, 723 participants raised (at last check) more than $632,000 for research that will hopefully change lives and end MS. The WTVR CBS 6 team raised more than $22,700 this year.

There is still time to make a difference. Click here to make a donation.

Read more from Bill Fitzgerald on “Why we ride.”