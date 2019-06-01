× Warrant out for man after Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA – A warrant is out for a Virginia man after a domestic-related shooting that took place Friday night.

Police are investigating a domestic-related shooting that occurred in the 5800 blocks of Handel Ct.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report that a man was shot inside an apartment following a domestic-related incident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in this incident, Lidwan Delfond Thaniel, 35, of no home address, is known to the victim and this is an isolated incident.

Police have obtained warrants for Thaniel charging him with malicious wounding, felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Thaniel’s whereabouts are currently unknown and he is believed to still be armed.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Thaniel should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.