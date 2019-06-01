Officials provide Saturday morning update on deadly Virginia Beach shooting

Watch the video above for the complete news conference Saturday morning.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City officials provided another update Saturday morning on the mass shooting in Virginia Beach after a disgruntled employee killed 12 people in Virginia Beach.

All but one of the 12 people killed in Friday afternoon's shooting were employees of the city of Virginia Beach, City Manager Dave Hansen said at a news conference Saturday morning.

One was a contractor trying to fill a permit, Hansen said.

“They leave a void that we will never be able to fill,” Hansen said.

Virginia Beach Municipal Center Shooting Victims:

Laquita C. Brown – City Employee

Tara Welch Gallagher- City Employee

Mary Louise Gayle – City Employee

Alexander Mikhail Gusev – City Employee

Katherine Nixon – City Employee

Richard Nettleton – City Employee

Christopher Kelly Rapp – City Employee

Ryan Keith Cox- City Employee

Joshua Hardy – City Employee

Michelle “Missy” Langer – City Employee

Robert “Bobby” Williams – City Employee

Herbert “Bert” Snelling – Contractor

Suspect ID’d as public utilities engineer

Police Chief James Cervera confirmed that the gunman was DeWayne Craddock, an engineer with the city’s public utilities department “for approximately 15 years.”

The gunman’s family has been notified of his involvement and death, Cervera said. This would be the only time Cervera would mention his name, he said.

Cervera said his investigators still don’t know Craddock’s motive.

Asked if Craddock had threatened anyone in the building previously, Cervera said: “I’m not at liberty to give that information, because it’s part of the (investigation process.)”

Craddock was still employed, Hansen said.

He had a security pass “like all employees had” to access inner offices of the building that aren’t otherwise accessible to nonemployees, and “he was authorized to enter the building,” Hansen said.