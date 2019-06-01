Virginia Beach Municipal Center Shooting: How you can help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City officials thanked folks for the "outpouring of support from around the world" in Virginia Beach following Friday's deadly mass shooting at the city's municipal center.

"People have been reaching out to us asking if they can volunteer or donate," officials wrote on the city's website. "We sincerely appreciate the thoughtful offers. Here are ways you can support us at this time. Thank you!"

The United Way of South Hampton Roads partnered with the City of Virginia Beach to start a fund for the victims of Friday’s mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

The United Way said that 100 percent of the funds raised will go towards the victims, WTKR reported.

Click here to donate or text keyword VABEACH to 41444.

In addition to online donations, TowneBank will accept checks made out to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund at any of its branches beginning Monday. It will then deliver the checks to the United Way.

If you would like to volunteer, the City of Virginia Beach partnered with VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads. Click here to submit an application to help.

"Thank you for your support during this difficult time," officials wrote. "The City of Virginia Beach is grateful for your kind words, prayers and assistance.​"