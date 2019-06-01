Event space under Richmond bridge is goal of I Have a Dream Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Community members gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge in Richmond Saturday for the second annual I Have a Dream Festival, which hopes to bring a park to the area.

The bridge connects Leigh Street on the west side of Shockoe Valley to O and Mosby streets on the East Side.

Organizers said they want to turn the area under the bridge into an event space that would connect with several fields on the other side, which they said many people are unaware of.

"Right now we don't have a lot of programming going on in these fields and we want to get people to recognize that they're here,” Rick Tatnall with Replenish Richmond said. “There's a lot of people in this town who don't even these fields are back here and so we want to open up their minds and let them see what the possibilities are.”

