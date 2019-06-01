After a very warm May, here’s what to expect for June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- May 2018 was the warmest on record in Richmond with an average temperature of 73.4°. May 2019 finished pretty close to that with an average temperature of 72.7°, which was 6.3° above normal.

Almost three-quarters of the days had highs above normal. The hottest day was May 29th, when it hit 95°.

There were seven days when the temperature hit 90° or higher, which is five days more than normal.

Based on the temperatures for the month, cooling needs were double of what is typical for May.

May also produced some severe weather and flooding in the Commonwealth, including May 31. The monthly rainfall total was 5.83", which was 2.05" above normal.

It was a very violent month for the United States, with over 500 tornadoes reported. The month began after 68 tornadoes on April 30th.

The yearly total so far is over 1,000 tornadoes, which is more than double this point last year.

During the month of June, our normal high jumps to near 90°, and our normal low warms through the 60s. The Summer Solstice occurs just before noon on June 21st.

A typical June produces almost four inches of rainfall, although with the nature of scattered storms, the monthly total is sometimes significantly higher or lower.

The outlook for this June from the National Weather Service indicates the likelihood for both temperatures and rainfall to be near normal. June usually has about nine days of 90° or hotter.

