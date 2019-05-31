× Weekend Events: Broad Appetit, GalaxyCon, Rassawek Spring Jubilee

RICHMOND, Va. — A Taste of Mediterranean, North of the River, 44th annual Richmond Greek Festival! Through Sunday, June 2 at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Avenue. Enjoy delicious food, amazing entertainment, and our diverse Agora Marketplace. Eat there or order through the drive-thru, call 804-355-3687 or visit https://www.greekfestival.com/

Innsbrook After Hours 2019 Season – Country Music star Kane Brown is Friday, May 31st, showtime 6pm, gates open 5pm. Organizers ask that due to the anticipated crowd size of this show lawn chairs will not be permitted for GA Lawn seats. Venue will have on site folding chairs for patrons who require them. Please just ask a venue representative at the front entrance if you need a chair(s). For a complete list of concerts and information visit http://innsbrookafterhours.com/

Rassawek Spring Jubilee June 1-2, Saturday June 1, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sunday June 2, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. All wine tasting tickets include the price of general admission. FREE – ages 12 and under (From Richmond travel west on Patterson Ave (Rt 6) Or I64 and take 522 to (Rt 6). $15 General Admission Ticket (+21 can buy beer tickets with this ticket) $20 at gate; $30 Wine Tastings Tickets $35 at gate; Active duty military with current military ID will be admitted at a $5 off discount at gate. Veterans awarded the “Purple Heart” will be admitted at no cost. Find out more at http://rassawek.com/

The first GalaxyCon hits the River City this weekend, May 31-June 2 at the Richmond Convention Center, 403 North 3rd Street, Richmond. The event features over 400 hours of programming including celebrity meet-and-greets, Q&As, costume contests, parties, workshops, video game tournaments and more. GalaxyCon features four ways for fans to meet celebrity and creator guests: Q&As, photo opportunities, autograph sessions and a special VIP cocktail party. Every panel and Q&A is included in the price of admission. Some celebrities and creators will also sign autographs at no charge. Celebrities at this year’s GalaxyCon include Peter Capaldi, Ralph Macchio, Michael Dorn, Alice Cooper, John Barrowman, John Wesley Shipp, Ernie Hudson, Barry Bostwick, Robert Hays, Kristin Bauer and many more. Ticket information and a complete list of celebrities, comic creators, and voice actors attending can be found on the https://richmond.galaxycon.com/.

The 12th Annual Broad Appetit Food Festival Returns Sunday, June 2nd, 11 am to 6 p.m. The region’s largest food event, celebrates 12 years of local culinary excellence but just call it a “smorgasbord in the street”, Kroger invites the community to taste signature dishes from 70+ of Richmond’s finest local restaurants from 11:00 until 6 p.m. in the 100-400 blocks of West Broad Street (between Henry and Adams). The event is free to attend, sample plates are $4. Broad Appétit is hosted by the Downtown Neighborhood Association to benefit FeedMore, who continues to provide over 1,000,000 meals to children, distribute over 20 million pounds of food, and provide daily meals to 2,000 elderly and disabled adults. For more information on Broad Appetit visit http://www.broadappetit.com/

Hundreds are set to participate in the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Greater Richmond this weekend at Pocahontas Middle School. The Relay For Life movement inspires the community to celebrate friends and family members who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and help fight cancer in the community. Relay For Life of Greater Richmond is Saturday, June 1, from 4 – 10 p.m., at Pocahontas Middle School, 12000 Three Chopt Road in Henrico. The opening Ceremony begins at 4 p.m.; the Survivor & Caregiver Lap (Reception to follow) is at 6:00 p.m. and the Luminaria Ceremony is at 9:15 p.m.

June 1 – Relay For Life of Greater Richmond – www.relayforlife.org/rva

Relay For Life of Powhatan – www.relayforlife.org/powhatanva

June 8 – Relay For Life of Northern Neck – www.relayforlife.org/nneckva

June 15, – Relay For Life of Goochland – www.relayforlife.org/goochlandva

“I Have A Dream Festival” Saturday June 1, 1 to 5pm – Free Admission at MLK UNITY Park (entrance at North 18th & O Streets = 1000 N. 18th Street, 23223) (It’s the back way to MLK Middle School, Under the MLK Memorial Bridge) This citywide community celebration will promote Richmond Public Schools and Richmond Parks & Recreation and introduce Richmonders to a developing community asset called the MLK UNITY Park. The Festival will also host the MLK UNITY Parade at 3:00pm led by the No BS Brass Band and Grand Marshals Mayor Levar Stoney and RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. MLK UNITY Parade up UNITY Street – 3pm; Pep Rally for Brantley Tyndall – 3:30pm. For more information, contact: Rick Tatnall / Replenish Richmond; rick@replenishrichmond.com. Details at http://replenishrichmond.com/i-have-a-dream-festival/

Society of St Vincent DePaul Beach Night is Saturday June 1, at St Michaels Catholic Church to benefit the work of the Society of St Vincent DePaul. The event starts at 6pm and includes BBQ dinner, dessert, live entertainment, silent auction, award presentation and a testimonial from a friend in need we helped. It is a beach theme so casual attire (shorts, Hawaiian shirts are encouraged). The Society is a 501c3 organization that serves people in need with financial assurance for utilities, rent and food all while staying with them to make sure they can get back on their feet with emotional and spiritual support. Our website is www.svdp-rave.org