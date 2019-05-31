Where Beer and barbecue now blend in Richmond

Posted 7:53 am, May 31, 2019, by

The brewery is sharing its location with barbecue joint Smohk. (Photos by Mike Platania)

RICHMOND, Va. — The city’s most brewery-dense neighborhood just got another one.

Henrico-based Strangeways Brewing last week opened a new taproom at 3110 W. Leigh St. in Scott’s Addition.

Strangeways signed a lease for the 4,000-square-foot site in November and began renovating the space, which formerly was home to bike shop Rag & Bones.

The location is Strangeways’ third. It opened its original home on Dabney Road just over the Henrico line in 2013 and a Fredericksburg location in 2017.

Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.