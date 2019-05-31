× Where Beer and barbecue now blend in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The city’s most brewery-dense neighborhood just got another one.

Henrico-based Strangeways Brewing last week opened a new taproom at 3110 W. Leigh St. in Scott’s Addition.

Strangeways signed a lease for the 4,000-square-foot site in November and began renovating the space, which formerly was home to bike shop Rag & Bones.

The location is Strangeways’ third. It opened its original home on Dabney Road just over the Henrico line in 2013 and a Fredericksburg location in 2017.

