Police: Woman in hospital with serious injuries after motorcycle crash

LOUISA CO., Va. – A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle in Louisa County on Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 18000 block of Jefferson Highway.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a woman driving a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Jefferson Highway passing vehicles in the left lane.

A van was making a left turn when it struck the motorcycle as the female driver was attempting to pass.

The female driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

Charges are pending at this time as the crash remains under investigation.