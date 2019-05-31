Police Chief: Virginia Beach shooter was longtime public utilities employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- At least 11 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, police Chief James Cervera said in a Friday evening update.

The shooter opened fire around 4 p.m. inside Building 2 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive.

“He immediately began to indiscriminately fire upon the victims," Cervera said.

Cervera said officers quickly responded to the scene, which is not far from police headquarters.

Those officers secured as many victims as they could, Cervera said.

“The suspect did shoot a police officer. Officers returned fire,” the chief said.

The shooter, who police said was a public utilities worker, is also is dead.

Another six people were hospitalized after the shooting, hospital officials tweeted Friday.

Virginia Beach General Hospital said there were five patients there. A patient who was at Princess Anne Hospital was being transferred to Norfolk General Hospital, a Level I trauma center.

The wounded included a police officer whose ballistic vest stopped a bullet, the police chief said.

The shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, according to police.

“We are beginning the forensic process of this incident.”

The police chief cautioned to remember the size and “intensity of the scene.”

“We’re a little more than two hours into this event. We use the word event. That’s a cop term,” Cervera said. “This devastating event that happened, which none of us want to be here talking about. This devastating incident, which is going to change the lives of a number of families from our city.”

The FBI is also responding to the incident to provide assistance to local authorities, an FBI spokeswoman told CNN.

