Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Herring to resign

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Commonwealth Attorney’s Michael Herring announced his plan to resign from office.

“With very mixed emotions, and pursuant to VA Code Section 24.2-228.1, I ask that you accept this letter as official notice of my intent to resign from my elected office as Commonwealth’s Attorney,” his resignation letter read. “I intend to end my status as a constitutional officer and city employee on July 1, 2019. I have shared my plans with my colleagues in the office, most notably, Colette W. McEachin Esq., a qualified veteran Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney who resides in the City of Richmond.

“As you know, I am a native Richmonder. I am proud of the evolution and growth of our City and credit your leadership for many of our recent advances. Indeed, regarding criminal justice and its reform, I can think of few Executive office holders who have been as committed to equity and fairness in law enforcement and public safety. I encourage you to continue to support the work of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office in its efforts to combat the root causes of crime. This work offers our City its best chance at achieving long-term improvements in public safety.

“The office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney is vested with tremendous authority and discretion, and our’work can be very challenging. The attorneys and staff with whom I have had the pleasure of working for the past 13 and a half years are all dedicated professionals in service to the City. Like them, I have truly enjoyed my time in the office and consider myself fortunate to have served the citizens of Richmond in such an important capacity.”

This is a developing story.