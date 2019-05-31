Famous New Orleans chicken wings land at Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. — Chicken Wings, made famous in New Orleans, have landed in Richmond. Legendary New Orleans spot — Manchu Food Store — has opened a permanent outpost in Richmond’s Northside.

The Richmond Manchu is owned by Marvin Nguyen and his parents Kevin Nguyen and Jenny Cao, who brought the concept here from New Orleans, Richmond BizSene reported.

“I grew up down there, and my dad helped my uncle Tommy launch the Manchu location in New Orleans about 35 years ago,” Marvin told BizSense. “We wanted to introduce the concept to Richmond, so we decided to do the food truck, and it quickly grew.”

The Manchu food truck has been serving Richmond its famous chicken wings since 2017. The opening of a permanent Richmond location has been months in the making.

“There are a lot of people walking around that live nearby, and that was appealing to us,” Marvin Nguyen told BizSense about the Northside neighborhood. “It already has this vibe that our original place in New Orleans has, and we think it’s a great area with a lot of potential.”

The restaurant is celebrating its grand opening — at 2914 North Avenue — all week long.

37.570649 -77.432983