Flooded streets, stranded cars, and split trees apparent throughout Richmond after storm

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tow trucks worked to pull stranded cars and city crews rescued drivers stuck in flooded streets throughout Richmond on Friday night.

In the city's Manchester neighborhood, Marx Street flooded with water with both lanes completely covered.

Richmond Fire crews rescued a driver after their car was stranded there.

A tow truck arrived at about 10:30 pm to free the car.

CBS 6 found a car abandoned under a bridge near Shockoe Creek on Magnolia Street - while other drivers were forced to maneuver around it.

Much of the storm damage throughout the city was on Chamberlayne Avenue, where multiple trees were split in half and others fell partially blocking the road.

Matt Heavner, a tow truck driver that stopped on Marx Street, warned drivers to avoid driving in flooded areas.