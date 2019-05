Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Johnny Lee Long band performs all over the Richmond area and frequently stop by our LIVE show to share a few funky beats with us. The band stopped by ahead of their performance at Broad Appetite and performed “Nimrod” and “Be Yourself.”

You can catch the Johnny Lee Long band at Broad Appetite at 5 pm on Sunday, June 2nd. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/johnny.l.long