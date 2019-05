Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - For every tire sold in 2019, RNR Tire Express will donate a dollar to local food banks. Ron Russell, Owner and Operator of RNR Tire Express along with Doug Pick from FeedMore stopped by our studio recently and filled us in on the “Drive Away Hunger Campaign.” For more information you can visit http://www.RNRVirignia.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RNR TIRE EXPRESS}