Dr. Matt McCarthy discusses his new book “Superbugs”

RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Matt McCarthy is a physician, professor of medicine and New York Times best selling author. Dr. McCarthy made his debut on our LIVE show and discussed his latest book “Superbugs,” where he shares the story of the race to find the new treatments against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Dr. Matt McCarthy new book “Superbugs” is available now. You can catch Dr. McCarthy on Friday, May 31st at the Richmond Public Library - Main Branch on East Franklin street. His presentation begins at 6 pm and is open to the public. For more information you can visit http://www.drmattmccarthy.com/