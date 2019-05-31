Delightful summer salads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND , Va. - Fan favorite Chef Coco made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen a showed us how to put together two healthy and refreshing summer salads. Chef Coco’s Heirloom Tomato Herb salad and Watermelon Pomegranate salad were on the menu.

Tomato and Herb Salad

Ingredients

· 6 to 7 medium-size tomatoes (on-the-vine tomatoes or heirloom tomatoes preferred), sliced into wedges

· 1 medium-size red onion, thinly sliced into half moons

· 3 garlic cloves, chopped or minced

· 1 packed cup chopped fresh parsley leaves

· 1 packed cup chopped fresh dill

· 2 1/2 tsp ground sumac

· Salt and freshly ground pepper

· 1 lemon, juice of

· 2 tsp red wine vinegar

· 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

· Feta cheese, optional

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a large salad or mixing bowl, add the tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and garlic. Add sumac, salt and a generous sprinkle of freshly ground pepper.

2. Add the lemon juice, red wine vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil. Toss well to combine. Taste and adjust the salt to your liking.

3. Transfer to a serving platter or bowl. Top with large slices of quality feta cheese (optional). Serve immediately with crusty bread!

Watermelon, Pomegranate Salad

Ingredients

· 1 small Seedless Watermelon

· 1 pint crumbly feta cheese

· Seeds from 1/2 a pomegranate

· 1/2 cup mint leaves

· Juice of 1 lime

· 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

· Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

· Cut watermelon into small cubes and arrange on a platter or individual plates

· Top with crumbled feta, pomegranate seeds and mint leaves.

· In a jar combine the lime juice, olive oil and seasoning then shake well.

· Just before serving, lightly drizzle the salad with dressing.