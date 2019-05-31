Police search Chesterfield property for additional evidence ahead of murder-for-hire trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police were back at Joshua Federico's property on Black Road continuing to search for additional evidence Friday morning.

Federico is charged with shooting his estranged wife and killing her boyfriend in August of 2018.

Friday, several black SUVs and police cars were on the property. Police were outside investigating. Brad Conner, with Chesterfield Police, said they were looking for addition evidence, but did not specify what evidence they were looking for.

This all came ahead of Federico's trial which is set to begin July 29.

Federico's brother, Joseph, and mother, Wendy, were also charged with conspiring to plot and carry out an alleged murder for hire scheme at the direction of Joshua. They are set to go before a gran jury on July 15.

Chesterfield police said they did not plan to be back on Federico's property for searches unless other information becomes available.

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of this important local story.