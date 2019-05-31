Baby survived for 7 days next to dead parents in Michigan motel room

WHITEHALL, Mich. – The young baby found inside a Whitehall, Michigan motel room was near death when she was found after spending seven days next to her dead parents.

Michigan State Police say 6-month-old Skylah could have only survived a few more hours if she hadn’t been found during a welfare check on May 24th. The baby “was in dire need of medical attention” and eventually flown to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Earlier this week she was breathing on her own, and Skylah is expected to get out of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit today. State police say the baby could be released from the hospital next week.

Meanwhile, Skylah’s father, Christian Reed, is being remembered this weekend during a celebration of life ceremony.

Investigators are still trying to determine how he and Jessica Bramer died inside the Rodeway Inn, and why their bodies were not discovered sooner.