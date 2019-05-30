× Woman arrested in connection to Richmond bank robbery

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in downtown Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Sun Trust Bank at 25th and E. Broad around 4 p.m. for a robbery in progress.

According to police, a female suspect robbed the Sun Trust of an undisclosed amount.

Officers were able to track down the suspect after she left the bank and she was arrested without incident.