Woman arrested in connection to Richmond bank robbery

Posted 6:20 pm, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:22PM, May 30, 2019

A general view of the SunTrust bank sign in Washington, DC, December 30, 2014. AFP PHOTO/JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in downtown Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Sun Trust Bank at 25th and E. Broad around 4 p.m. for a robbery in progress.

According to police, a female suspect robbed the Sun Trust of an undisclosed amount.

Officers were able to track down the suspect after she left the bank and she was arrested without incident.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.