Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Greg Green from Davis and Green Electrical and Katelynn Sundheim from Special Olympics Virginia stopped by our studios to talk about the Special Olympics Summer games.

The second annual "Solar Plunge" and Summer Games take place Friday, June 7th and Saturday, June 8th at various locations in Richmond. For more information you can call 800-932-4653

https://summergames.specialolympicsva.org/

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY DAVIS AND GREEN ELECTRICAL}