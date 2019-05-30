Chesterfield babysitter indicted with murder in death of infant

Chef Leslie Cox is opening Sheep Hill Bistro in Richmond

Leslie Cox is the co-owner and executive chef of Sheep Hill Bistro, a new restaurant opening at 1301 W. Leigh St. in Carver Community. (Photos by J. Elias O’Neal)

RICHMOND, Va. — Siblings Leslie and Lindbergh Cox always had a simple arrangement growing up: Leslie cooks the food and Lindbergh eats it.

Now they’re turning that dynamic into a business.

Leslie is launching her first restaurant – Sheep Hill Bistro – in the former Magpie space at 1301 W. Leigh St. in the city’s Carver neighborhood.

