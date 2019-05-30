Shaynefully Delicious Brownies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Local Foodie Shayne Rogers is always passing along delicious and easy to prepare recipes in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Shayne’s ooeey gooey brownies were on the menu this morning.

1/2 c butter, melted

1 c brown sugar

2 eggs

1 t vanilla extract

1/2 cup flour

1/3 cup cocoa

1/2 t baking powder

1/2 t salt

Add in if you like

10 Oreos

1 cup M&M’s

1/2 cup pistachios & 1/2 cup dried cherries

10 peanut butter cups

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8” square baking pan with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl stir together melted butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla until well blended. In a medium bowl whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt. Add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until there are no more streaks of flour. Now is the time for embellishments. Stir in small items. For Oreos or peanut butter cups can be layered on top of batter once it is in the pan. Pour into prepared pan and smooth to fill corners. Bake 30 - 40 minutes until a tooth pick comes out clean when inserted into the middle of the brownies. Cool thoroughly before cutting.