Roman Atwood 'in shock' after mom dies vacationing at the beach

YouTube star Roman Atwood tweeted details Thursday about his mother’s tragic death while he and his family were on vacation at the beach.

Atwood, whose YouTube channel has 15,000,000 subscribers, said his mother fell off a scooter while on vacation and hit her head.

“She immediately lost all vitals. No heart rate and her breathing stopped,” he wrote. “Mu beautiful mother passed away shortly after.”

Atwood said he family was leaving vacation to return to Ohio to figure out what comes next.

“Please pray for my family and especially my father,” he wrote. ” I’ve never been more in shock in my life. I’m numb and in complete disbelief. My heart is so heavy. We are all broken over here. Mom was everything to us.”

This hurts so much.

Atwood was celebrating his birthday at the undisclosed beach.