Police: Woman stabbed in Richmond's South Side

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in South Richmond Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 1000 bock German school Road for a possible stabbing and found an adult female with a bite wound and severe knife cuts.

All injuries were non-life threating., and the victim was treated at the scene.

Police say the suspect is a known adult female.

An investigation is ongoing.