Man arrested, charged in connection to basketball court shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man is behind bars in connection to a shooting on a Petersburg basketball court Wednesday night.

Jamar Jones, age 27 of North Dinwiddie was taken into custody and charged with Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, police were dispatched to the basketball court of Pin Oaks Estates located on Pin Oak Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported him to an area hospital.

Jones has been incarcerated without bond.

This is an active investigation, anyone with any information is asked to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police by downloading the P3tips App to their phone or by going to P3tips.com.