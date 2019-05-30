Woodlake community rallies around Chesterfield family after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Fire crews were back at a Chesterfield home Thursday morning to make sure no hot spots remained after a fire damaged the home. A family member told CBS 6 the Woodlake community had been super supportive following the fire.

The fire started Wednesday night in the home of the garage along the 14800 block of Highberry Woods Drive.

Witnesses told CBS 6 they heard some popping from the garage and then noticed smoke.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time. Unfortunately, the renter of the home and his daughter lost their dog, Moby, a golden doodle. Neighbors called Moby a sweet and loving dog, who will be missed.

A GoFund Me page has been circulating online to help the family get back on their feet.



"We were actually talking last night about what we could do a community to pitch in," neighbor Nancy Sontag Crump said. "It could have gone worse. I’m glad it wasn’t, but I just feel really sorry for him. I’m glad we’re pulling together to help out."

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.