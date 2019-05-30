Crab Cake Week in Richmond: Here’s what you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to raise awareness and money, the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay created "Crab Cake Week." Starting June 1 and continuing through June 9, 10% of crab cake sales at participating restaurants will be donated to alliance, whose mission it is to restore and protect lands, rivers, and streams that impact the Chesapeake Bay.

"The bounty and the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay is something that we all enjoy and love," the Alliance’s Virginia State Director Nissa Dean said. "We want to make sure we're supporting our local water men."

Fifty restaurant in Virginia, and 30 in the Richmond region, are participating in the event.

"Supporting sustainable, local food sources for our restaurants is an easy choice to make," Kendra Feather, who owns Laura Lee’s and The Roosevelt, said. "This is the food of our region, our heritage. We need to be smart about this."

Brandon MacConnell, Chef De Cuisine at Shagbark in Richmond, recently shared his jumbo lump crab cakes with succotash and remoulade recipe.

