Crab Cake Week in Richmond: Here’s what you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to raise awareness and money, the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay created "Crab Cake Week." Starting June 1 and continuing through June 9, 10% of crab cake sales at participating restaurants will be donated to alliance, whose mission it is to restore and protect lands, rivers, and streams that impact the Chesapeake Bay.
"The bounty and the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay is something that we all enjoy and love," the Alliance’s Virginia State Director Nissa Dean said. "We want to make sure we're supporting our local water men."
Fifty restaurant in Virginia, and 30 in the Richmond region, are participating in the event.
"Supporting sustainable, local food sources for our restaurants is an easy choice to make," Kendra Feather, who owns Laura Lee’s and The Roosevelt, said. "This is the food of our region, our heritage. We need to be smart about this."
Participating Richmond Restaurants include:
- Aloi: 3103 W. Leigh St., Richmond, Virginia 23230
- Acacia Midtown: 2601 West Cary St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
- Bar Solita: 123 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220
- Bookbinders: 2306 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223
- Branch & Vine: 2001 1/2 W Main St RVA 23220
- Brunch: 2600 W. Main St, Richmond, VA 23220
- The Camel: 1621 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220
- Charm City Crab Cakes RVA: Food Truck – visit to find location
- Demi’s Mediterranean Kitchen: 4017 MacArthur Ave, Richmond, VA 23227
- Dutch & Company: 400 N 27th St, Richmond, VA 23223
- Julep’s: 420 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219
- Laura Lee’s: 3410 Semmes Ave, Richmond, VA 23225
- Lemaire: 101 West Franklin Street, Richmond, Virginia
- Little Saint: 2901 Park Ave, Richmond, VA 23221
- Lunch/Supper: 1213 – 1215 Summit Ave Richmond, VA 23230
- Max’s on Broad: 305 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23220
- Minibar: 14 N 18th St, Richmond, VA 23223
- Nile: 306 North 29th Street, Richmond, VA, 23223
- Patrick Henry Pub: 2300 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23223
- Perch: 2918 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA, 23230
- Postbellum: 1323 West Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
- Rappahannock: 320 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219
- Roosevelt: 623 North 25th Street Richmond, Virginia 23223
- Sam Miller’s: 1210 East Cary Street. Richmond, VA 23219
- Savory Grain: 2043 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220
- The Shaved Duck: 15408 WC Commons Way, Midlothian, VA 23113
- Shagbark: 4901 Libbie Mill E Blvd. #175 Richmond, VA 23230
- Tarrant’s: 1 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220
- Tarrant’s West: 11129 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, VA 23233
- Tazza Kitchen – Scott’s Addition: 1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA 23230
- Tazza Kitchen – Midlothian: 1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian, VA 23113
- Tazza Kitchen – Short Pump: 3332 Pump Road, Henrico, VA 23233
- Upper Shirley Vineyards: 600 Shirley Plantation Road, Charles City, VA 23030
Brandon MacConnell, Chef De Cuisine at Shagbark in Richmond, recently shared his jumbo lump crab cakes with succotash and remoulade recipe.
