5th Annual Rockin’ on the Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. - Th 5th Annual Fundraiser Rockin’ on the Avenue raises critical funds and community awareness for the Bon Secours Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House. Executive Director Lisa Patten stopped by our studio along with recent guests from the Reinhart house Darrell and Edith McNenny.

Located on the Libbie Avenue side of the St. Mary’s campus, the 14,000-square-foot Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House has 16 guest rooms and common areas for families to eat, relax, play, work and pray. This home away from home brings patients’ families together in a place where they can experience healing and community together.



Rockin’ on the Avenue 2019



Thursday, June 6 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

1100 Libbie Avenue - Richmond

Tickets: $55 per person

Call for details: (804) 287-7300 Or visit: http://reinharthouse.com



{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BON SECOURS EVELYN D. REINHART GUEST HOUSE}