× 12th Annual Broad Appetit Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va.– The 12th Annual Broad Appetit Food Festival Returns Sunday, June 2nd, 11 am to 6 p.m.

The region’s largest food event, celebrates 12 years of local culinary excellence but just call it a “smorgasbord in the street”, Kroger invites the community to taste signature dishes from 70+ of Richmond’s finest local restaurants from 11:00 until 6 p.m. in the 100-400 blocks of West Broad Street (between Henry and Adams). The event is free to attend, sample plates are $4.

Broad Appétit is hosted by the Downtown Neighborhood Association to benefit FeedMore, who continues to provide over 1,000,000 meals to children, distribute over 20 million pounds of food, and provide daily meals to 2,000 elderly and disabled adults. For more information on Broad Appetit visit http://www.broadappetit.com/