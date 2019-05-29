× Richmond’s Vasen Brewing Co. beer now available in cans

RICHMOND, Va. — Armed with a new line of canned beers, a Scott’s Addition brewery is getting deeper into the distribution game.

Vasen Brewing Co. began canning and distributing its beer this month.

The brewery opened about two years ago at 3331 W. Moore St. and has been doing some distribution of kegs and limited bottle releases, but owner Joey Darragh said adding cans to the lineup will help the brewery dive into wider distribution.

