Church members killed in van crash

Richmond’s Vasen Brewing Co. beer now available in cans

Posted 7:43 am, May 29, 2019, by

Vasen Brewing Co. began canning its beer as it looks to break further into distribution. (Photos courtesy Nick Davis Photography)

RICHMOND, Va. — Armed with a new line of canned beers, a Scott’s Addition brewery is getting deeper into the distribution game.

Vasen Brewing Co. began canning and distributing its beer this month.

The brewery opened about two years ago at 3331 W. Moore St. and has been doing some distribution of kegs and limited bottle releases, but owner Joey Darragh said adding cans to the lineup will help the brewery dive into wider distribution.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.