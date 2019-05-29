Tour Beautiful Designer Homes 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Homearama is back and for the first time ever in Henrico county. Bill Bevins stopped by the River Mill community and enjoyed a sneak preview of the highly anticipated event.

Richmond Homearama 2019 at River Mill kicks off Saturday, June 1st and runs through June 16th at10180 Brook Road in Glen Allen, Virginia.

General admission is $10. FREE admission for under 18.

For more information you can visit http://www.richmondhomearama.com or call (804) 282-0400

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R Home Magazine }