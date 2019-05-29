Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - For many homeowners, it cam be a struggle to keep your home cool during the hot and humid summer months here in Virginia. Frank Amory, Owner of Window Depot of Richmond talked about the benefits of triple pane windows, real wood, and composite windows. Window Depot of Richmond strives to impact the community through their mission, Richmond-based employees, and family-oriented office environment. To learn more call 804-477-8830 or visit them online at www.windowdepotrichmond.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WINDOW DEPOT OF RICHMOND}