Richmond Star Watch: The Hulk, a Ghostbuster, and the Karate Kid in town this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Stars from the 1970s, 80s, 90s, and 00s will be in Richmond this weekend for GalaxyCon, May 31 – June 2 at the Richmond Convention Center.

The list of celebrities signing autographs and posing for photos (both will cost you extra cash) includes TV and movies actors, wrestlers, and the voices behind some of your favorite cartoons.

The celebrity guest list, as of May 29, includes:

Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai, My Cousin Vinny)

Alice Cooper

Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk)

Robert Hays (Airplane!, Airplane II: The Sequel)

Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters)

Kel Mitchell (All That, Kenan & Kel, Good Burger)

William Zabka (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai)

Animal

Kane

Magnum T.A.

and more.

Click here for more information about schedules, ticket prices, and last-minute guest changes.

