Posted 1:32 pm, May 29, 2019

RICHMOND, Va - The 9th Annual Rassawek Spring Jubilee kicks off this weekend and your invited to take part in the fun. The event corporate sponsor Hugh Joyce from James River Air was joined by Event Coordinator Jessica Jessee and the adorable Alpaca Mother/Daughter Duo… Ariel and Melody.  

Come on out Rain or Shine forThe Rassawek Spring Jubilee  Saturday, June 1st from 10am - 6pm and Sunday, June 2nd from 11am - 5pm at Rassawek Vineyard in Western Goochland County.

Find out more at www.rassawek.com

 

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE RASSAWEK SPRING JUBILEE}

