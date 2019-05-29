To celebrate May 29 Virginia529 is offering pay some of your college tuition

RICHMOND, Va. — You still have time to enter Virginia529’s “Plan 4 the Future” Sweepstakes.

To mark 529 Day (May 29), the Virginia-based college savings plan is offering to pay two years of college tuition to sweepstakes winners.

“To qualify for the ‘Plan 4 the Future’ Sweepstakes for yourself or a loved one, open a new Invest529 account by Friday, May 31, 2019, and establish a recurring bank debit of at least $25 by July 1, 2019,” a Virginia529 spokesperson said. “Invest529 accounts can be used to fund qualified higher education expenses at schools nationwide and even overseas.”

