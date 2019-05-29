RICHMOND, Va - One of Richmond’s most popular and largest food festivals where you can experience the very best of Greek culture. Festival Representative Jimmy Tsamouras stopped by to share a preview of the event and walked us through the steps of creating authentic Spanakopita and Tzatziki. The 44th Annual Greek Festival kicks off Thursday, May 30th and continues through Sunday, June 2nd at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located at 30 Malvern Avenue. For more information call 804-358-5996 or visit www.greekfestival.com.