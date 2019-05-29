Church van crash victims identified
3 dead in home

Opa!   

Posted 1:26 pm, May 29, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va -  One of Richmond’s most popular and largest food festivals where you can experience the very best of Greek culture.   Festival Representative Jimmy Tsamouras stopped by to share a preview of the event and walked us through the steps of creating authentic Spanakopita and Tzatziki.  The 44th Annual Greek Festival kicks off  Thursday, May 30th and continues through Sunday, June 2nd at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located at 30 Malvern Avenue. For more information call 804-358-5996 or visit www.greekfestival.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.