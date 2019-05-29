Dog killed, home damaged in Midlothian house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A dog was killed and a home was 'signifigantly damaged' after a house fire in Midlothian Wednesday afternoon.

No one was inside the home when Chesterfield Fire responded to the call shortly before 4 p.m. at a home in the 14800 block of Highberry Woods Drive.

Firefighters say the fire appears to have started from the garage, and witnesses say they heard some popping from the garage and then noticed smoke.

Video shows heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

At least two people are now displaced.