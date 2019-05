Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Losing a spouse, parent or other family member takes an emotional toll, but it can become even more challenging when you’re the one that has to handle the financial situation left behind. Richmond Financial Advisor Jennifer Luzzato wants to help you learn how to navigate your loved one’s financial legacy.

Jennifer’s new book “Inheriting Chaos with Compassion” is available now. For More Information visitwww.summitfinancialpartnersrva.com