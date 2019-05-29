‘Multiple fatalities’ in church bus crash on US 460

It’s going to feel like a 100-degree day

Posted 6:41 am, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:43AM, May 29, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- An upper-level ridge will strengthen over the region Wednesday through Thursday, bringing near-record heat to the Commonwealth.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday, with heat index values of 100-105 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.

A cold front will move through the area Friday morning, taking the edge off the heat and humidity. A few showers and storms will still be possible.

The better chances for rain will occur over the weekend as upper-level energy moves through the area with a front in the vicinity of Virginia.

Another cold front will move through the area early next week, bringing us several days of comfortable and dry weather.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.