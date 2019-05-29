It’s going to feel like a 100-degree day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An upper-level ridge will strengthen over the region Wednesday through Thursday, bringing near-record heat to the Commonwealth.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday, with heat index values of 100-105 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.

A cold front will move through the area Friday morning, taking the edge off the heat and humidity. A few showers and storms will still be possible.

The better chances for rain will occur over the weekend as upper-level energy moves through the area with a front in the vicinity of Virginia.

Another cold front will move through the area early next week, bringing us several days of comfortable and dry weather.