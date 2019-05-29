Church van crash victims identified
3 dead in home

Hopewell man evades police, arrested on slew of charges

Posted 5:51 pm, May 29, 2019, by

HOPEWELL,  Va. — A Hopewell man was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop.

Jason D. Cumbia, 45, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with eluding police, driving while suspended, reckless driving, obstructing justice, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon – 1st offense, DWI, expired registration and expired state inspection.

After an officer attempted to stop his vehicle, Cumbia drove away before coming to a stop in a grass field on Rivers Bank Boulevard.

Cumbia then fled on foot.

K9 officers responded and successfully tracked Cumbia, who was apprehended.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.