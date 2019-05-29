× Hopewell man evades police, arrested on slew of charges

HOPEWELL, Va. — A Hopewell man was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop.

Jason D. Cumbia, 45, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with eluding police, driving while suspended, reckless driving, obstructing justice, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon – 1st offense, DWI, expired registration and expired state inspection.

After an officer attempted to stop his vehicle, Cumbia drove away before coming to a stop in a grass field on Rivers Bank Boulevard.

Cumbia then fled on foot.

K9 officers responded and successfully tracked Cumbia, who was apprehended.