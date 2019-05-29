× Girl escapes possible abduction by asking stranger for ‘password’ when asked to get in car

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — When a 12-year-old Macomb Township girl was asked by a man to get in his car, she responded by asking him what the password was, to which he couldn’t provide and answer.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the stranger danger incident happened Wednesday in the area of Camelot Boulevard and Bolingbrook Street around 7 a.m.

The girl was walking to her school bus stop when she was approached by a newer model, black Chevy, four-door sedan. The windows of the vehicle were heavily tinted.

Authorities say a male suspect in the vehicle asked the girl to “get in the car.” She responded by asking what the password is. The suspect said he didn’t know, so the 12-year-old ran away from the vehicle.

The girl and her mother have set a password if the mother were to ever have someone pick the girl up at any location.

After the girl ran away, the suspect eventually drove from the area. The girl then continued to the bus and told a school resource officer about the incident when she arrived at school.

The girl was uninjured, and another student witnessed the incident and corroborated what the girl told police.

The driver of the Chevy is described as a white male in his early 20s with dark hair.